Agents thwart two human smuggling attempts involving commercial vehicles

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol agents thwarted two human smuggling attempts.

Both incidents involved the use of commercial vehicles at Border Patrol checkpoints.

Agents searched the trailers and found multiple undocumented immigrants who were living in the U.S. illegally.

The agency says human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety of the people they exploit.

Border Patrol continues to encourage the community to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

