Advertisement

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next-generation AirPod.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Live Coverage Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza Arrival
KGNS coverage of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza weekend services
Funeral de David Lee Espinoza
Laredo community pays respect to LCpl David Lee Espinoza
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
Power outage forces local middle school to dismiss early

Latest News

George Wein, the Newport Jazz Festival co-founder who created a template for other influential...
George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95
A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after hit by projectile during recess
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat...
Study: Pentagon reliance on contractors hurt US in 9/11 wars