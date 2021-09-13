Autumn rain

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although it’s not fall just yet, we are going to start seeing some chances of Autumn showers.

On Monday we’ll start in the mid-70s and see a high of about 88 degrees.

Throughout the day we’ll see a 60 percent chance of rain that will carry on into the week.

These chances of rain are coming from Tropical Storm Nicholas which is coming in from the Texas coast.

You might want to keep that umbrella or raincoat handy because we are going to see another chance of rain on Tuesday. Expect a high of 94 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures will start to increase, as we inch back up to the upper 90s but still keeping that 30 percent chance of rain.

On Thursday, expect a high of 97 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll climb back up to the upper 90s but still keep that chance of rain.

We are less than ten days away from the fall season, so just hang on until then!

