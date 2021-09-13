Advertisement

Car chase results in arrests at local gas station

Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Border Patrol arrest at gas station(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An alleged car case results into a bust near a north Laredo gas station.

The incident happened at around noon on Monday near Del Mar and Santa Maria.

A witness says they spotted several Border Patrol units chasing a Maroon colored car which ended at the gas station.

Authorities were seen searching the vehicle and some people were taken into custody.

