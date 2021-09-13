Advertisement

City cemetery prepares to lay local hero to rest

By Mindy Casso
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Cemetery is getting ready for the burial of a local hero.

Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza will be laid to rest roughly three weeks after he was killed in Afghanistan during an attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Espinoza will be laid to rest at the veterans section of the city’s cemetery.

The family will be placed near the Heroes Hall area and they will set up a designated area for city, county and federal officials.

There will also be a section where the public can sit and watch the burial; however, there is only a limited number of seats available.

