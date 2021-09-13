Advertisement

Hours modified for International Bridge One

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to help alleviate traffic coming in from Mexico to the U.S. and vice-versa, the city, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, port director and Nuevo Laredo met to discuss extending the hours of bridge one.

This past Friday, officials decided to extend the SENTRI hours to 24 hours to those traveling from Mexico to the U.S.

Starting on Monday, bridge one will be open for those who travel from the U.S. to Mexico at 8 a.m.

This will help alleviate traffic going southbound at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

CBP encourages travelers to take advantage of its trusted traveler programs that are available to the public.

