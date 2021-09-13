LBJ pays tribute to former student

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over at David Lee Espinoza’s alma mater-LBJ, there’s been commemorations for Espinoza and school officials are providing services for students who need counseling.

This past week, the football team wore the United States Marine Corps emblem adorned with a black ribbon on their helmets in honor of Espinoza.

A school official says they have counselors available to speak to them if needed.

Melissa Salinas with LBJ says they will hold a special memorial ceremony before Espinoza is laid to rest which will involve the whole school.

Students and the public are asked to wear purple and gold today as the procession passes through LBJ.

