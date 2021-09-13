Making a Difference: Laredo Health Authority

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since the pandemic hit Laredo back in March of 2020, there has been one constant source of information and direction to the public and that’s the Laredo’s Health Authority.

In this week’s edition of Making a Difference, we highlight the continuous efforts of Dr. Victor Trevino for all that he does in our community and how he continues to look out for the best interest of the Laredo community.

Over in Nuevo Laredo, many have been rushing to get their coronavirus vaccine, by any means possible, even if that means traveling by horse.

Dr. Trevino shared many emotional stories regarding vaccine clinics that took place in our city sister.

These are clinics held in collaborative efforts between his private clinic and city officials of Nuevo Laredo and Congressman Henry Cuellar, each using vaccines that would otherwise be thrown away.

Dr. Trevino asked different cities to send vaccines that were unused and they would put them to good use.

Lines of people were seen waiting in their cars at the Mexican customs inspection facilities Inspection facilities at ports of entry for a chance at a COVID vaccine that have alluded Mexican populations living along the Texas Mexican borders.

However, Dr. Trevino does not see two separate cities or counties; he sees the same people in need of vaccinations. He believes it is a civic duty to make whatever is good for both cities, a duty that comes with economic impact.

Dr. Trevino says it’s best to be proactive at vaccinating our neighbors, so that once the bridges re-open we won’t have a problem of having a vaccinated city and an unvaccinated city that will merge.

Dr. Trevino says he will continue to do his part and make sure that our community is protected against the coronavirus.

