Marine lieutenant pays respects to David Lee Espinoza

Lieutenant Colonel James Hale
Lieutenant Colonel James Hale(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Not only did the community pay their respects to David Lee Espinoza but also people from all over the State of Texas and some from across the country.

A representative from the U.S Marine Corp headquarters was one of them.

Lieutenant Colonel James Hale told KGNS that as soon as he heard of Espinoza’s ultimate sacrifice, it was his priority to offer his condolences to the family.

Lieutenant Hale says, “I truly believe that David’s passing and his ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and as a representative of Laredo has done amazing things in terms of bringing people together. That’s David’s legacy. Illuminating pathways if you will. Bringing people together and he’s brought people of Laredo, state of Texas, our nation together in a very unique way.”

Hale goes on to say that it’s a reminder of what service members do when fighting for our freedom, something that should never be taken for granted.

Hale says he aims to be a mentor to Espinoza’s brothers and sister.

