Power outage forces local middle school to dismiss early

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local middle school is released after an outage knocks out power to the school.

Antonio Gonzalez Middle School had to dismiss its students early after experiencing electrical issues.

Classes are expected to resume as regularly scheduled on Tuesday, September 14.

Parents and guardians have been notified via UISD messenger to pick up their children.

If a child uses a bus, the buses will take them home.

The issue only affects Gonzalez Middle School.

For more information parents can call UISD at (956) 473-6201.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.