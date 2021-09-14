Accident reported near Coke and San Agustin Avenue

Advertisement

Accident reported in downtown Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported near downtown Laredo Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 9 a.m. near Coke Street and San Agustin Avenue.

No word on the cause of the accident; however, a black truck was seen without its left rear tire.

So far there is no information on if anyone was injured, but we’ll keep you updated as more details become available.

