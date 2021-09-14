Advertisement

Big bears chow down on giant veggies from the Alaska State Fair

By KTUU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s an annual tradition that continued Friday when the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center took possession of the leftover veggies from the Alaska State Fair and fed them to the center’s brown bears.

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade,” center director Trish Baker told KTUU-TV. “The state fair, of course, has all these fabulous vegetables that farmers have grown and competed with, and at the end of the fair, there’s a lot of vegetables.”

Bears dined on cabbages, cauliflower, a giant zucchini and rhubarb. According to Baker, the total amount of homegrown produce weighed between 800 to 1,000 pounds.

“It’s really, really great enrichment for them, and it’s also very nutritious,” Baker said. She added that the bears were setting a good example on the importance of eating your veggies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Car chase results in arrests at local gas station
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
Power outage forces local middle school to dismiss early
Lieutenant Colonel James Hale
Lt. Col. pays respects to David Lee Espinoza

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Calton Road Accident
Multiple people injured in head on collision
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
Drone video captures illegal border crossing
Drone surveillance video results in five arrests
Seasonal workers thousands of jobs
Companies post tens of thousands of jobs for seasonal workers