Companies post tens of thousands of jobs for seasonal workers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good news for people looking to pick up some extra pay during the holiday season.

Several major employers are looking for seasonal workers.

Among the companies posting tens of thousands of positions: the U.S Postal Service, Kohl’s, and Michael’s.

These retailers say they expect strong holiday sales and need people.

The consulting firm KPMG is predicting a 7% hike in consumer purchases compared to 2020.

Those findings are based on a recent survey from more than 100 retail executives.

However, some companies may have trouble filling in all these job vacancies.

Data from the bureau of labor statistics says there was a record 10.9 million openings during the month of July.

