Complete coverage of LCpl David Lee Espinoza services

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The entire service from beginning to end was brought to you by KGNS and Telemundo.

From the departure to the Laredo cemetery, we had eyes in the sky following the procession.

If you would like to see the complete coverage of today’s service, you can click here.

These images were made possible thanks to the Espinoza’s family’s willingness to allow the public to be a part of it his final goodbye.

