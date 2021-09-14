Advertisement

Crime Stoppers holding membership mixer

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is celebrating a milestone and its inviting the community to be a part of the celebration.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is celebrating 40 years and they are inviting the community to come out and get to know the organization during a happy hour membership drive.

There will be plenty of food, games, music, and fun for many to enjoy.

The event will take place tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whispers Bar and Lounge on Del Mar.

The first 40 people will receive a free beverage ticket.

To register just scan the QR code or head on over to our website.

