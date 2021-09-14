Drone surveillance video results in five arrests

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly half a dozen individuals are taken into custody after Border Patrol captured a group of people crossing the border illegally.

Border Patrol was able to spot a group of 14 suspected undocumented immigrants crossing the border.

Agents arrived at the scene and were able to take five individuals into custody; meanwhile, the remainder of the group fled back to Mexico.

The agency says using this state of the art technology provides agents with an advantage during these types of scenarios.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.