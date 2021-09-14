Advertisement

Drone surveillance video results in five arrests

Drone video captures illegal border crossing
Drone video captures illegal border crossing(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly half a dozen individuals are taken into custody after Border Patrol captured a group of people crossing the border illegally.

Border Patrol was able to spot a group of 14 suspected undocumented immigrants crossing the border.

Agents arrived at the scene and were able to take five individuals into custody; meanwhile, the remainder of the group fled back to Mexico.

The agency says using this state of the art technology provides agents with an advantage during these types of scenarios.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Car chase results in arrests at local gas station
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
Power outage forces local middle school to dismiss early
Lieutenant Colonel James Hale
Lt. Col. pays respects to David Lee Espinoza

Latest News

Calton Road Accident
Multiple people injured in head on collision
Seasonal workers thousands of jobs
Companies post tens of thousands of jobs for seasonal workers
Disney films will return to theatres
New Disney films will be shown in theatres first
Seasonal workers thousands of jobs
Seasonal workers thousands of jobs