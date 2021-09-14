Advertisement

Forget a ticket, just lend a hand: Amazon brings palm swiping tech to concert venues

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The next time you go to a concert in Denver all you’ll need is your palms to get through the front gates.

Amazon says it is bringing its palm recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver and it will be at other venues in the coming months.

It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers pay for groceries by swiping their palms.

Starting today, concertgoers at Red Rocks can sign up to connect their palm to a ticketing account by hovering their hand over a device.

An Amazon account is not needed for the technology.

Pretty crazy stuff there, the future is now!

