Girl Scouts recruitment opens up for new year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although the pandemic may have put a dent in cookie sales, the Girl Scouts are looking to get their members out soon to sell their patented bestsellers.

But before they do, they need girls!

Service Unit Manager Mollie Gaytan said that although the pandemic decreased their numbers, they are reassuring prospective members that it is safe to join.

They have virtual options for those interested.

Those interested can gsgst.org and hit the ‘join today’ tab.

Girls from kindergarten to high school seniors are eligible to join.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.