Gov. Abbott signs bail reform into law

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill-6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council’s safer Houston summit that took place yesterday.

The Damon Allen act prohibits the release of people charged with a violent offense on personal bond or who are charged while out on bail.

The bill also requires a person either be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that their criminal history be examined before setting bail.

“The Damon Allen Act makes it harder for dangerous criminals to be released from jail on bail,” the governor said.

“Damon was killed by a violent repeat offender who was stopped for speeding that day and he just didn’t want his plans interrupted by being arrested,” Kasey Allen, wife of Damon Allen told the audience. “The murderer still went to jail and my life and my kids’ lives were forever changed by actions that can’t be taken back.”

The Damon Allen Act is named after trooper Damon Allen who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on Thanksgiving day in 2017.

