Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman dragged, killed by commuter train

By KGO Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman was killed after being dragged by a commuter train in San Francisco.

BART Dispatch announced an emergency at the Powell Street station Monday afternoon.

“It was pretty traumatic,” Mike Sim said.

Sim was trying to head home on BART after work when he saw a person caught on the train.

“It passed by my feet and I turned to the left, and I could see this thing getting dragged all the way down the platform, so I was like, ‘What is that?’” Sim said.

He described what he saw to be “pretty grotesque,” and he saw a blood stain stretch “all the way down” the platform.

Sim said he spoke to a man on the platform who was hysterical and said the person was his girlfriend.

“Currently we have investigators reviewing, were on the site immediately, making sure all procedures were followed and to try to understand what the circumstances were that happened today,” said Bevan Dufty, director of BART District No. 9, which includes the Powell Street station. “And as a director from BART, I just want to say how devastated we are about this loss of life.”

BART made it clear the death was not a suicide. The station was reopened by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Car chase results in arrests at local gas station
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
Power outage forces local middle school to dismiss early
Lieutenant Colonel James Hale
Lt. Col. pays respects to David Lee Espinoza

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
Accident on Calton Road
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue
Damon Allen Act signed into law
Gov. Abbott signs bail reform into law
Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall
Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast