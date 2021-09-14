Advertisement

Harmony Public Schools to offer virtual learning to eligible students

Harmony Public Schools
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Harmony Public Schools will offer full virtual learning to eligible students.

The announcement comes after the signing of Senate Bill 15 last week by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, which provided funding for Texas public schools to offer remote learning during the remainder of the school year.

Under the law, public schools are able to enroll up to 10 percent of its student body in online learning.

Starting on Monday, October 4, students who meet the criteria can enroll in online learning at Harmony Public Schools.

Students must meet certain requirements in order to be eligible.

Students must have passed the most recent STAAR exams, students must have earned a C grade or higher and they most have no more than ten percent of unexcused absences during the school year.

