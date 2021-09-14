Health Authority reports reinfection cases, infusion center demand

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly three hundred people who have had COVID-19 once before have been re-infected again, that’s according to Laredo’s health authority.

However, he says those who were re-infected were not hospitalized.

As for the infusion center, he reports that hundreds of people have taken advantage, especially those who need it the most.

“We have had about 226 infusions since last week and 57% of those have no primary care physician,” Dr. Victor Trevino said. “That shows that most of the patients, maybe more than half, are just walking in to get their treatment.”

The infusion center is located at the Haynes Recreational Center on an outpatient basis.

