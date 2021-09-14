Advertisement

Health Authority reports reinfection cases, infusion center demand

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly three hundred people who have had COVID-19 once before have been re-infected again, that’s according to Laredo’s health authority.

However, he says those who were re-infected were not hospitalized.

As for the infusion center, he reports that hundreds of people have taken advantage, especially those who need it the most.

“We have had about 226 infusions since last week and 57% of those have no primary care physician,” Dr. Victor Trevino said. “That shows that most of the patients, maybe more than half, are just walking in to get their treatment.”

The infusion center is located at the Haynes Recreational Center on an outpatient basis.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Two vehicle collision on Calton Road
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Car chase results in arrests at local gas station

Latest News

El Grito Ceremony taking place
Mexican Consulate in Laredo hosting ‘El Grito’ ceremony
El Grito Ceremony taking place
Mexican Consulate in Laredo "El Grito" Ceremony
Dr. Victor Trevino on reinfection cases
laredo Health Authority reinfection cases
Girl Scout Recruitment
Girl Scouts recruitment opens up for new year