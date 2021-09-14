Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 300,000 Texans are without power after Hurricane Nicholas made landfall overnight.

The storm packed 75-mile-per-hour winds as it touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda peninsula.

Above is a video from that area before the storm hit.

You can see and hear the winds whip as heavy rain makes way for flooding.

Forecasters say up to 18 inches of rainfall is possible in some parts of the state.

Life-threatening storm surge is also a concern.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says authorities have placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.

It has since weakened into a tropical storm.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.