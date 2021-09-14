Advertisement

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 300,000 Texans are without power after Hurricane Nicholas made landfall overnight.

The storm packed 75-mile-per-hour winds as it touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda peninsula.

Above is a video from that area before the storm hit.

You can see and hear the winds whip as heavy rain makes way for flooding.

Forecasters say up to 18 inches of rainfall is possible in some parts of the state.

Life-threatening storm surge is also a concern.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says authorities have placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.

It has since weakened into a tropical storm.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Car chase results in arrests at local gas station
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
Power outage forces local middle school to dismiss early
Lieutenant Colonel James Hale
Lt. Col. pays respects to David Lee Espinoza

Latest News

A crash was reported.
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue
Damon Allen Act signed into law
Gov. Abbott signs bail reform into law
Damon Allen Act signed into law
Damon Allen Act
Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools to offer virtual learning to eligible students