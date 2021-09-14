Advertisement

LC celebrates milestone during Hispanic Serving Institutions Week

File photo: Laredo College
File photo: Laredo College(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local college is celebrating a milestone just in time for Hispanic serving institutions week.

Laredo College is celebrating its 75th anniversary and Hispanic Serving Institutions Week with a special proclamation by the city.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Pete Saenz, LC Board of Trustees, the interim president and college administrators will gather to honor the college as it commemorates the start of its 75-year celebrations.

The college has received several honors in the past and was recently ranked as one of the top institutions in the State of Texas.

The event will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Harold Yeary Library.

