Advertisement

LCpl David Lee Espinoza received at final resting place reserved for heroes

By Mindy Casso
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a special ceremony for David at his alma mater, Lyndon B. Johnson High School, Lance Corporal Espinoza made his way to his final resting place: the veteran’s section of the city cemetery.

It is a place reserved for heroes of our nation, our state, and our community who have fought for the freedoms we enjoy today —and ultimately paying with their life.

As the body of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza was carried in by the U.S. Marines, no detail was spared in the military honor celebrating his life of service.

From a special rendition of taps to the flag handed to a grieving mother to a special presentation of the Purple Heart Medal bestowed on the lance corporal for his bravery.

All to remember the young man who always dreamed of becoming a marine and serving his country.

A special bond among all marines, especially those who serve together, like David Lee’s platoon who were each flown to Laredo to say goodbye to their brother.

Each marine today, active, reserve, and veterans standing united as a family.

“Every time you go somewhere you’ll find Marines, anywhere around the world you’re going to find Marines, and we always stick together and we’re going to help each other out as Marines,” Alfredo Agredano with American Legion 59 Honor Guard said.

Even words of remembrance from his grieving, former high school principal.

Today, a community that not only gathered to say farewell but to say thank you to David Lee for what he stood for —country, faith, and family.

Many who will now always know the name of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Live Coverage Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza Arrival
KGNS coverage of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza weekend services
Funeral de David Lee Espinoza
Laredo community pays respect to LCpl David Lee Espinoza
Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Car chase results in arrests at local gas station

Latest News

Cemetary Ceremony for LCpl David Lee Espinoza
LAREDO MARINE CEMETERY CEREMONY
Seeking Solace for LCpl David Lee Espinoza
Laredo Marine Church Ceremony
Marine LCpl David Lee Espinoza is taken to St. Patrick's Church for his funeral mass
Family, friends find love and hope at LCpl David Lee Espinoza’s funeral mass
Views from Above - LCpl David Lee Espinoza Funeral
Laredo marine views from the sky