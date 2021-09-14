LCpl David Lee Espinoza received at final resting place reserved for heroes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a special ceremony for David at his alma mater, Lyndon B. Johnson High School, Lance Corporal Espinoza made his way to his final resting place: the veteran’s section of the city cemetery.

It is a place reserved for heroes of our nation, our state, and our community who have fought for the freedoms we enjoy today —and ultimately paying with their life.

As the body of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza was carried in by the U.S. Marines, no detail was spared in the military honor celebrating his life of service.

From a special rendition of taps to the flag handed to a grieving mother to a special presentation of the Purple Heart Medal bestowed on the lance corporal for his bravery.

All to remember the young man who always dreamed of becoming a marine and serving his country.

A special bond among all marines, especially those who serve together, like David Lee’s platoon who were each flown to Laredo to say goodbye to their brother.

Each marine today, active, reserve, and veterans standing united as a family.

“Every time you go somewhere you’ll find Marines, anywhere around the world you’re going to find Marines, and we always stick together and we’re going to help each other out as Marines,” Alfredo Agredano with American Legion 59 Honor Guard said.

Even words of remembrance from his grieving, former high school principal.

Today, a community that not only gathered to say farewell but to say thank you to David Lee for what he stood for —country, faith, and family.

Many who will now always know the name of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

