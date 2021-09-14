Advertisement

LISD offers Google Educator Certification Program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is partnering with a multinational tech company to provide teachers with professional training during these everchanging times.

LISD has partnered with Google to equip 65 teachers with certifications for its Google Educators Level One Certification program.

The google training program is intended for public school teachers in various districts across the State of Texas including LISD.

Some of the areas of certification they focus on are, the latest features of google classroom, the creation of a paperless classroom, and building the students digital literacy.

The goal is to help teachers better utilize the latest software and technology and show how to use tools that could enhance the students learning.

