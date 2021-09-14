Advertisement

Lyndon B. Johnson honors LCpl David Lee Espinoza

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LCpl David Lee Espinoza got one last tour of his alma mater this afternoon.

Students, staff, and community members lined up in front of LBJ High School to say their final goodbye to Lance Corporal Espinoza.

Many wore the school’s colors --- purple, black, and gold.

Our Lorena Ibarra spoke to Juana Escalera, a JROTC member, and Javier Tobias, a Navy Veteran, about what it meant to be part of David’s procession.

Last taps were played as Espinoza’s remains were driven up in front of the campus.

The hundreds of students and staff that were present all wore purple and gold in his honor.

