Mexican Consulate in Laredo hosting ‘El Grito’ ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo is celebrating two hundred years of history.

Along with the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo, the consulate will celebrate the 211th anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican independence movement.

The ‘El Grito’ ceremony will take place tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

It will be streamed through the consulate’s Facebook page.

