Mr. Brightside

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although we didn’t get as much rain as we were expecting, we are looking at the glass half full, as we saw some spotty showers Monday.

On Tuesday, a lot of that activity has dissipated and we’re seeing nothing but warm temperatures and sunny skies.

We’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect a high of 100 degrees and then on Thursday we’ll see a high of 98 degrees with a 20 percent chances of rain.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll hit a high of 100 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These hot and humid conditions will stay with us as we head into next week.

Now we are getting closer to the official start of summer, so we could see less triple digit temperatures and more of the low 90s headed our way.

Only time will tell how long we will wait.

