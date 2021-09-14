Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An infant is injured following an accident in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Calton and Marcella Avenue at around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

According to police, an infant was thrown from one of the vehicles that was involved.

KGNS News will continue to bring you all the latest developments.

Calton Road has been temporarily closed to the traveling public.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while they clean up the wreakage.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.