Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue

Accident on Calton Road
Accident on Calton Road(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An infant is injured following an accident in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Calton and Marcella Avenue at around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

According to police, an infant was thrown from one of the vehicles that was involved.

Calton Road has been temporarily closed to the traveling public.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while they clean up the wreakage.

