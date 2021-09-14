New Disney films will be shown in theatres first

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Disney is once again giving theaters exclusivity to new film releases instead of debuting them on its streaming service.

The decision is for all the movies coming out for the rest of the year.

That includes Marvel’s “Eternals,” a remake of “Westside Story,” and “Encanto.”

Disney is still fast-tracking releases to its streaming service, though --movies will be on the big screen for 45 days before they hit Disney Plus.

The exception is “Encanto” -- which will see a theatrical release the day before Thanksgiving and then head to Disney Plus on Christmas Eve.

The move shows Disney is optimistic about movie theater audiences returning after Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” broke Labor Day box office records.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.