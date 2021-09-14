Advertisement

New Disney films will be shown in theatres first

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Disney is once again giving theaters exclusivity to new film releases instead of debuting them on its streaming service.

The decision is for all the movies coming out for the rest of the year.

That includes Marvel’s “Eternals,” a remake of “Westside Story,” and “Encanto.”

Disney is still fast-tracking releases to its streaming service, though --movies will be on the big screen for 45 days before they hit Disney Plus.

The exception is “Encanto” -- which will see a theatrical release the day before Thanksgiving and then head to Disney Plus on Christmas Eve.

The move shows Disney is optimistic about movie theater audiences returning after Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” broke Labor Day box office records.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Car chase results in arrests at local gas station
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
Power outage forces local middle school to dismiss early
Lieutenant Colonel James Hale
Lt. Col. pays respects to David Lee Espinoza

Latest News

Calton Road Accident
Multiple people injured in head on collision
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
Drone video captures illegal border crossing
Drone surveillance video results in five arrests
Seasonal workers thousands of jobs
Companies post tens of thousands of jobs for seasonal workers
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash