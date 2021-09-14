Nuevo Laredo reports decline in hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our sister city is seeing a lower number of positive COVID-19 cases.

That is according to the Nuevo Laredo Health Director, Alejandro Cervantes.

There is also a decline in hospitalizations.

Cervantes says there are only 23 COVID patients in hospitals and 4 of them are intubated.

Cervantes credits these lowering numbers to the city’s vaccination campaign.

