Police searching for man accused of car burglary
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a man tied to a burglary case.
Laredo Police released pictures from surveillance video showing a man wearing a light orange colored shirt.
If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
