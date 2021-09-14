Police searching for man accused of car burglary

Advertisement

Authorities searching for man accused of car burglary
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a man tied to a burglary case.

Laredo Police released pictures from surveillance video showing a man wearing a light orange colored shirt.

If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

