Police searching for man accused of car burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a man tied to a burglary case.

Laredo Police released pictures from surveillance video showing a man wearing a light orange colored shirt.

If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

