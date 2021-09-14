Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for wanted sex offender

23-year-old Luis Gerardo Urbina
23-year-old Luis Gerardo Urbina(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted sex offender.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 23-year-old Luis Gerardo Urbina.

He is wanted for indecency with a child.

He has brown eyes and black hair, weighs 160 pounds and is five feet, eight inches.

His last known address is the 3800 block of Nogal Lane.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

