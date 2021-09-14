Teen in weekend car accident remains in San Antonio hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have new information on the accident that involved several teen boys over the weekend.

Laredo PD says the one teenage boy transferred to San Antonio remains in critical but stable condition.

The massive car accident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, by the intersection of International and Santiago Drive.

Reports say both a Dodge Ram Pickup Truck and a Lexus were heading south when they crashed into each other.

Six people are said to have been involved.

The driver of the truck, Julio Jesus Lerma-Montemayor, died on the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

