Advertisement

Teen in weekend car accident remains in San Antonio hospital

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have new information on the accident that involved several teen boys over the weekend.

Laredo PD says the one teenage boy transferred to San Antonio remains in critical but stable condition.

The massive car accident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, by the intersection of International and Santiago Drive.

Reports say both a Dodge Ram Pickup Truck and a Lexus were heading south when they crashed into each other.

Six people are said to have been involved.

The driver of the truck, Julio Jesus Lerma-Montemayor, died on the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

The original story can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Two vehicle collision on Calton Road
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Accident causes power outage in north Laredo
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Border Patrol arrest at gas station
Car chase results in arrests at local gas station

Latest News

Santiago DR AX Folo
Santiago DR AX Folo
Texas Senator Ted Cruz honors LCpl David Lee Espinoza on the Senate floor today
Sen. Cruz honors Lance Corporal David Espinoza on Senate floor
Laredo ambulance involved in accident
Coke Street AX
Nuevo Laredo Health Director reports lower COVID cases, Hospitalizations in city hospitals
Nuevo Laredo reports decline in hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases