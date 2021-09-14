Texas Election Integrity Bill receives mixed local reaction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an election integrity bill into law —which some are calling “controversial”, while others say it secures the election process.

Here at home, the Webb County Democratic and Republican chairs are both expressing contrasting views when it comes to the election integrity bill taking effect for nearly 17 million registered voters in Texas and more than 137,000 voters who are in Webb county.

“The Hispanic voter tends to vote Democratic which is why I’m convinced this is the real reason for this integrity bill. It has nothing to do with fraud.”

While Democratic Chairperson Sylvia Bruni is convinced this bill will create challenges for minority voters who typically vote Democrat, Republican Chairperson Luis De La Garza believes this bill will ensure elections are safe from fraud —preventing what he calls “Voter Harvesting”

“It’s where they want to go ahead and do multiple mail-in ballots. multiple locations. do ghost voting. Those are problem areas that need to be addressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bruni goes on to say voter turnout during the last general election was strong due to more accessible options like voting by mail, 24-hour voting sites, and drive-thru voting.

But this new bill will place restrictions on these options.

The bill also creates new voter ID requirements and increases poll watchers.

Now her concern is that it’ll be harder for people to get out and vote.

“I think it’s going to make it more difficult for people who are disabled, whose daily routines aren’t 8-5, for people who work different shifts,” she mentioned.

However, De La Garza insists there are still other options available to give voters equal opportunity to cast their ballot.

“The bill is for everyone as much Democrats as much as for Republicans. I think the early voting that we have provided for a number of years gives everyone the opportunity to vote. They’re open after 5, on Saturdays, Sundays,” he added.

This bill is expected to go into effect within 90 days

The last day to register to vote here in Webb County is October 4th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.