Tiny puppy gets new leash on life

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition.

Veterinary professionals in Oklahoma gave this little pooch born with upside-down front paws a new leash on life!

Doctors at the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of “Siggi” a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown was born with front paws facing upward instead of downward.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws and doctors say they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

