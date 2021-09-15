Advertisement

17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision on Calton Road
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue
One remains in critical condition from weekend accident
Teen in weekend car accident remains in San Antonio hospital
Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Accident reported in downtown Laredo
Accident reported near Coke and San Agustin Avenue

Latest News

Shooting investigation
Police investigating alleged road rage shooting on Loop 20
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
Soft sided facility opening in south Laredo
Soft sided facility opening in south Laredo
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the empanadas were shipped without being...
3,700 pounds of frozen empanadas recalled; weren’t federally inspected
El Grito ceremony kicks off Mexican Independence
El Grito ceremony kicks off Mexican Independence