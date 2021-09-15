Advertisement

3,700 pounds of frozen empanadas recalled; weren’t federally inspected

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the empanadas were shipped without being federally inspected and carried a false inspection mark.(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – SAS Foods Enterprises is recalling approximately 3,768 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products because they were produced without being federally inspected.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the empanadas were also shipped with a false inspection mark.

An anonymous tip led to an investigation by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The frozen and fully cooked empanadas were produced from Jan. 1, 2020, through Sept. 11, 2021. The recall includes:

  • 1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with “SAS Food EMPANADAS DE POLLO CHICKEN PATTIES.”
  • 1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with “SAS Food EMPANADAS DE CARNE BEEF PATTIES.”
(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

The establishment number “EST. 38548” can be found inside the fake USDA mark of inspection on both products, which were shipped to retail outlets in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” an FSIS recall notice said. “Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.”

These products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

