Advertisement

Agents rescue injured migrant in south Laredo

Agents provide first aid to injured migrant
Agents provide first aid to injured migrant(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents provided medical assistance to an undocumented immigrant who was injured in south Laredo.

The incident happened on September 14 after agents received a tip from 911 dispatchers regarding an injured person near the Sacred Heart Children’s Home on Highway 83.

Upon arrival, agents found a woman suffering from an injury to her ankle.

Border Patrol’s Emergency Medical Technicians rendered aid and the woman was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision on Calton Road
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton and Marcella Avenue
One remains in critical condition from weekend accident
Teen in weekend car accident remains in San Antonio hospital
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Accident reported in downtown Laredo
Accident reported near Coke and San Agustin Avenue

Latest News

Get paid to watch scary movies
Company will pay you thousands to watch scary movies
SENTRI hoping to alleviate traffic
Nuevo Laredo hoping to see SENTRI lane alleviate traffic
SENTRI hoping to alleviate traffic
NL Sentri Update
Hours and access extended at Gateway to the Americas Bridge
Gateway to the Americas International Bridge hours and access have been extended