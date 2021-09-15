Agents rescue injured migrant in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents provided medical assistance to an undocumented immigrant who was injured in south Laredo.

The incident happened on September 14 after agents received a tip from 911 dispatchers regarding an injured person near the Sacred Heart Children’s Home on Highway 83.

Upon arrival, agents found a woman suffering from an injury to her ankle.

Border Patrol’s Emergency Medical Technicians rendered aid and the woman was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

