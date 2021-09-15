Advertisement

Bus passengers arrested after presenting fake passports

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three undocumented immigrants are arrested after they presented fake documents to federal agents.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of September 11 when agents were conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial bus.

Agents discovered that three passengers were undocumented immigrants who presented fraudulent U.S. passport cards.

Border Patrol agents arrested 30-year-old Jesus Ayala-Cano, 32-year-old Leabardo De Lira-Cruz and 24-year-old Lucas Mancia.

All of them were taken into custody for processing.

