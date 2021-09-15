Advertisement

City and health officials hopeful after downward trend of active cases

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A trend in the decrease of active covid cases are keeping city and health officials optimistic.

In today’s media briefing, Health Director Richard Chamberlain said the city is currently registering under 500 cases and are hopeful to reach less than 100 active cases in the coming weeks.

As for covid vaccines being made available for five to eleven-year-olds, a timeline has been set for Halloween at the earliest or Christmas at the latest depending on the FDA.

Despite the good news, the Laredo health authority warns that Laredo continues to be medically undeserved for a city of its size.

“We are deficient approximately 200 doctors.,” the health authority told us. “This is for a community of our size. Just in the realm of primary care physicians which are internal medicine, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, geriatrics, Laredo has the biggest deficiency compared to the national average of 150-157 primary care physicians for our population of 100,000.”

