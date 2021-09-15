Advertisement

Community invited to Port of Entry Advisory Committee meeting

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is inviting the community to take part in its port of entry advisory committee meeting.

On Wednesday night, there will be a special presentation by S&B Infrastructure where they will discuss the master plans for the Laredo Bridge System.

There will also be a presentation by Bridge Director Yvette Limon regarding the World Trade Bridge Expansion, Fast Lanes Relocation, and weigh in motion project.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday at City Hall Chambers at 6 p.m.

To view the Bridge master plan you can click here.

