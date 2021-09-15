Advertisement

Company will pay you thousands to watch scary movies

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you enjoy watching scary movies, a finance company is looking to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies.

Finance Buzz says it wants to know whether high-budget horror movies are scarier than low budget offerings.

So it’s picking a person to watch more than a dozen horror films while wearing a heart monitor.

The movies come from a variety of budgets from the bootstrapped “Blair Witch Project” to this year’s $61 million dollar production “A Quiet Place Two.”

Applications are due October first.

