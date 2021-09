LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A dirt spill is causing road closures on Loop 20.

According to Laredo Police, the spill has prompted the closure of Loop 20 south from Sinatra Parkway.

Officers are directing traffic west onto Sinatra Parkway and west on Jacaman Road.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area while crews clear the roadways.

