El Grito kicks off Mexican Independence Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - September 15th, kicks off the celebrations for Mexican independence

The Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo is celebrating 200 years of history.

Along with the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo, the consulate is celebrating the 211th anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Independence movement.

Telemundo Laredo’s Gabriella Ceballos was one of the masters during the Wednesday morning’s ceremony.

While the ceremonies have been scaled down since the pandemic, it was still an impressive display of pride.

There was a change of command with the Mexican consulate who accepted the Mexican flag, but dignitaries from both side of the border were of the celebration.

You can watch the full ceremony on our Facebook page.

