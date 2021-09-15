Harmony offering virtual learning for eligible students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Harmony Public Schools will offer full virtual learning to eligible students.

The news comes after the signing of Senate Bill 15 last week by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, which provided funding for Texas public schools to offer remote learning during the remainder of the school year.

Starting on Monday, October 4, students who meet the criteria can enroll in online learning at Harmony Public Schools.

“The state heard our requests and our parent’s requests as well,” said assistant principal Jennifer Cerda. “Now, these classes are going to be for students last year who have passed their STAAR exams, they have 90% attendance or above, and they pushed all of their core classes.”

Out of 700 students at the school, only ten percent, or seventy total students, are permitted to be enrolled in online learning.

