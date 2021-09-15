LULAC honors Elmo Lopez Jr. with Tejano Achievement Award

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LULAC is honoring people in the community they say are most deserving.

Among the 10 honorees is the Chief Executive Officer for the Gateway Community Health Center, Elmo Lopez Jr.

In 1997, he began his medical career at Doctors Hospital, becoming their CEO in 2006.

Today, Lopez says he’s proud of the services provided by Gateway to over 30,000 patients.

”I think we do help the community with medical care, dental care, behavioral health care, pharmacy lab here at Gateway and so this is a very special award to be recognized in this manner by our community,” Elmo Lopez Jr. told us.

An official ceremony will be held on October 21st.

