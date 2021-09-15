Nuevo Laredo hoping to see SENTRI lane alleviate traffic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayors of both Laredos will be keeping an eye on how the SENTRI lane will be working.

Nuevo Laredo’s mayor Arturo San Miguel Cantu says this should help alleviate traffic in Nuevo Laredo, recalling that at one point there were lines of cars up to three miles long at a time.

He says he is grateful for such an improvement.

