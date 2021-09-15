One more week of summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are exactly one week away from the fall season, but it certainly doesn’t feel that way!

On Wednesday, we are looking at another high of 100 degrees with lows in the mid-70s.

Although, we are still experiencing the remnants of the summer heat, we are starting to see cool and breezy mornings.

We are expecting the next few days to be hot and sunny with temperatures at 101 and 100.

Now things will start to dwindle down; on Saturday we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain to move into our area.

These chances of rain will bring our temperatures down into the upper 90s.

We’ll keep that chance of rain from Sunday all the way into Tuesday.

We could be starting the fall season with some September rain.

